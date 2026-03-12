© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Political implications of the war in Iran

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Iran War is reshaping the Middle East. ISU’s Jonathan Hassid and Kelly Winfrey discuss the war and how it's reshaping the way we talk, think and argue about war itself. They also discuss a bill barring local civil rights protections that was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the SAVE Act.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Kelly Winfrey, director of Graduate Education & associate professor at ISU’s Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication & the Interim Director, Women’s & Gender Studies Program, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Votingcivil rightsMiddle East
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content