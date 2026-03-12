Political implications of the war in Iran
The Iran War is reshaping the Middle East. ISU’s Jonathan Hassid and Kelly Winfrey discuss the war and how it's reshaping the way we talk, think and argue about war itself. They also discuss a bill barring local civil rights protections that was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the SAVE Act.
Guests:
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Kelly Winfrey, director of Graduate Education & associate professor at ISU’s Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication & the Interim Director, Women’s & Gender Studies Program, Iowa State University