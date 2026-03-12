Bill raises age limit for kids covered by the state’s free preschool program

A bill advanced by the Senate education committee would raise the age limit on the state’s free preschool program to allow some 5-year-olds to enroll and receive funding.

Currently, kids who turn 4 before Sept. 15 can enroll in the state’s preschool program. Under the bill (HF 2493), children who turn 5 between March 15 and Sept. 15 would also be eligible.

The bill also allows preschool providers to count 5-year-old children for state funding purposes for one year. The kids would either be included in enrollment counts when they’re 4 or when they’re 5, but not for both years. Older or younger kids can still attend their local program if there's enough room, but they can't be counted for state funding.

Dave Daughton, a lobbyist for School Administrators of Iowa and Rural School Advocates of Iowa, supports the bill and said it provides alternatives for families who may want to hold their kids back from starting preschool until they are older.

“We think it provides options for parents and teachers and schools for those kids,” he said.

Daughton said some schools and families are having to cover preschool tuition for kids who don’t fit the age criteria.

Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, voted in support of the bill. “I think it's important that for the decisions that the parents make, that there is an alternative for them,” she said. “And I think this is a very good alternative. It's a great program.”

The bill is now eligible for debate by the full Senate. It already passed the Iowa House.