What's the purpose of a judicial retention election?

Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
On the back of this year’s ballot will be a chance to vote on the retention of Iowa Supreme Court Justice David May. He was recently part of the decision to make Iowa’s abortion laws one of the most restrictive in the country. On this episode of River to River, Iowans discuss the arguments for and against his retention and what a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote means in a retention election.

Guests:

  • Scott Peters, professor and department head, UNI department of political science
  • Guy R. Cook, double board certified trial lawyer, past president of the Iowa State Bar Association
  • Rekha Basu, author of Finding Her Voice and former Des Moines Register columnist
