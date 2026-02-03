© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Tax bills push up against local control

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
For years, Iowans have watched their property tax bills climb. Lawmakers are under intense pressure to pass something after failing in 2025, but some city and county officials worry these proposals will hurt their ability to pay for city services. This hour, views from the mayor of Dubuque, the former mayor of Carroll and the president of Iowans for Tax Relief.

Our team reached out to media contacts for the House and Senate Republicans, but no Republican lawmakers agreed to join the program.

Guests:

  • Mayor Brad Cavanaugh, mayor of Dubuque, small business owner, immediate past president of Iowa League of Cities
  • Mark Beardmore, former mayor of Carroll, former Carroll County supervisor
  • Chris Hagenow, president of Iowans for Tax Relief, former State representative, former majority leader for the Iowa House of Representatives
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
