Tax bills push up against local control

For years, Iowans have watched their property tax bills climb. Lawmakers are under intense pressure to pass something after failing in 2025, but some city and county officials worry these proposals will hurt their ability to pay for city services. This hour, views from the mayor of Dubuque, the former mayor of Carroll and the president of Iowans for Tax Relief.

Our team reached out to media contacts for the House and Senate Republicans, but no Republican lawmakers agreed to join the program.

Guests:

