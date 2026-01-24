© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Cedar Rapids public schools face major cuts and private colleges warn of closures

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published January 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Cedar Rapids School Board has approved deep budget cuts — and the consequences could ripple through classrooms, staff and students across the district. IPR’s James Kelley joins to break down what the cuts mean and what comes next for Cedar Rapids schools.

But first on this Newsbuzz episode, we get a recap of this week's action in the Iowa Legislature with Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch. We also get a look at this week's below freezing temperatures with State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

Also this hour, higher education reporter Vanessa Miller explains why Iowa’s private colleges say they could be forced to close if community colleges begin offering bachelor’s degrees.

We also get a preview of an event being held in Marion Saturday, Jan. 24 to commemorate the upcoming anniversary of the 40th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, and feature NASA artifacts and Iowa connections to space exploration. And we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Lucius Pham.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, statehouse reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • James Kelley, eastern Iowa reporter, IPR News
  • David Wendell, local historian and curator, Wendell Air and Space Museum Online
  • Lucius Pham, host, IPR Studio One
Tags
River to River NewsbuzzPost-secondary educationHigher EducationLocal Government
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content