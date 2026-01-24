Cedar Rapids public schools face major cuts and private colleges warn of closures

The Cedar Rapids School Board has approved deep budget cuts — and the consequences could ripple through classrooms, staff and students across the district. IPR’s James Kelley joins to break down what the cuts mean and what comes next for Cedar Rapids schools.

But first on this Newsbuzz episode, we get a recap of this week's action in the Iowa Legislature with Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch. We also get a look at this week's below freezing temperatures with State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

Also this hour, higher education reporter Vanessa Miller explains why Iowa’s private colleges say they could be forced to close if community colleges begin offering bachelor’s degrees.

We also get a preview of an event being held in Marion Saturday, Jan. 24 to commemorate the upcoming anniversary of the 40th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, and feature NASA artifacts and Iowa connections to space exploration. And we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Lucius Pham.

Guests:

