© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A veteran diplomat speaks on the impact of USAID dismantling

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published January 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

What happens when America steps back from the world stage? This hour, the view from a veteran diplomat.

Uzra Zeya, the head of the organization Human Rights First and a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service, watched last year as USAID was dismantled. Zeya, who joined River to River during a visit to Des Moines, argues that championing human rights is a vital strategic move for U.S. security.

Guests:

  • Uzra Zeya, former U.S. Undersecretary of State, president and CEO of Human Rights First
Tags
River to River International Affairsimmigrationhuman rights
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content