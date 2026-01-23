A veteran diplomat speaks on the impact of USAID dismantling

What happens when America steps back from the world stage? This hour, the view from a veteran diplomat.

Uzra Zeya, the head of the organization Human Rights First and a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service, watched last year as USAID was dismantled. Zeya, who joined River to River during a visit to Des Moines, argues that championing human rights is a vital strategic move for U.S. security.

Guests:

