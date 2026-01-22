© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Two Democrats seek to captivate Iowans' attention in ag secretary race

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
On this Politics Day edition, guests Megan Goldberg and Jim McCormick discuss the two Democratic candidates that have announced their campaigns for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

They also discuss the latest developments between the federal government and Minnesota's top officials during Immigration and Customs Enforcement's operation in our neighboring state, plus the showdown between the U.S. and its NATO allies over the fate of Greenland. They also reflect on President Donald Trump's first year back in office.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of politics, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
