Two Democrats seek to captivate Iowans' attention in ag secretary race

On this Politics Day edition, guests Megan Goldberg and Jim McCormick discuss the two Democratic candidates that have announced their campaigns for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

They also discuss the latest developments between the federal government and Minnesota's top officials during Immigration and Customs Enforcement's operation in our neighboring state, plus the showdown between the U.S. and its NATO allies over the fate of Greenland. They also reflect on President Donald Trump's first year back in office.

