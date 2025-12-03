© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Exploring fluorescent cave walls and the frontiers of space exploration

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
We hear how a team of researchers at the University of Northern Iowa is exploring the deepest caves in the U.S. with NASA funding. This could inform the search for life on other planets.

Host Ben Kieffer talks with UNI associate professor Josh Sebree about the research he’s been leading with an interdisciplinary team of UNI students, supported by NASA and the Iowa Space Grant Consortium. We also hear from one of those researchers, Jacqueline Heggen, and Cheryl Johnson, president of the Iowa Grotto, the state’s chapter of the National Speleological Society.

The grotto is dedicated to the exploration and preservation of Iowa’s caves, and Johnson has been involved in UNI's research around the country, along with other organizations such as the Cave Research Foundation.

This episode was originally produced June 5, 2025.

Guests:

  • Josh Sebree, associate professor of astrochemistry and astrobiology, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jacqueline Heggen, researcher and University of Northern Iowa alumni
  • Cheryl Johnson, president, Iowa Grotto
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
