Two new lawmakers will be elected this December in special elections

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Jim McCormick of ISU and Rachel Caufield of Drake University join to preview two special elections being held for state legislative openings happening Dec. 9 and 30. These elections bring the total number to six statehouse special elections held in 2025.

They also discuss former ambassador and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad receiving the state's highest honor next month, the Iowa Award, the latest candidate forums held for Iowa's congressional and gubernatorial races, and what Iowa's delegation is saying about extending health care tax credits before they expire at the end of December.

Guests:

