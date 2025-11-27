© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Two new lawmakers will be elected this December in special elections

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Jim McCormick of ISU and Rachel Caufield of Drake University join to preview two special elections being held for state legislative openings happening Dec. 9 and 30. These elections bring the total number to six statehouse special elections held in 2025.

They also discuss former ambassador and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad receiving the state's highest honor next month, the Iowa Award, the latest candidate forums held for Iowa's congressional and gubernatorial races, and what Iowa's delegation is saying about extending health care tax credits before they expire at the end of December.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Rachel Caufield, professor of political science, Drake University
River to River Iowa PoliticsIowa LegislatureTerry BranstadAffordable Care Act2026 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
