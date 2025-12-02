What's at stake for Iowans enrolled in Affordable Care Act?

Federal lawmakers have until the end of December to address expiring enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act.

These credits helped make health insurance more affordable for small business owners and employees, farmers, self-employed Iowans as enacted under the American Rescue Plan Act, and extended through the Inflation Reduction Act. If these credits expire on Dec. 31, out-of-pocket health premiums for those with incomes below 400% of poverty will increase by hundreds of dollars to over $1,500 per person on average, according to KFF, a nonprofit health policy research, polling and news organization.

On this episode, we learn more about these tax credits from health policy analyst Emma Wager. We also talk with Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen on what Iowans should know during this ACA open enrollment season and Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman shares the impact these tax credits have on farmers.

Later in the hour, we look back at the 40-plus year career of sports columnist and reporter Mike Hlas. He spent his entire professional career at The Gazette, until he was informed that he would not be retained on staff effective this month, due to the paper's acquisition by Adams MultiMedia. Hlas announced he will continue to write as part of the Iowa Writers Collaborative.

Guests:

