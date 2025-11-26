Are America's divisions really about red versus blue?
Are America’s divides truly political — or is something else at work? In his new book Nations Apart: How Clashing Regional Cultures Shattered America, historian and New York Times bestselling author Colin Woodard argues that today’s polarization can’t be explained by Democrat/Republican or urban/rural divides. Instead, he traces these conflicts back to regional worldviews rooted in the nation’s earliest settlement patterns.
Guest:
- Colin Woodard, historian, author of Nations Apart: How Clashing Regional Cultures Shattered America