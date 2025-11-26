© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Are America's divisions really about red versus blue?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published November 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Are America’s divides truly political — or is something else at work? In his new book Nations Apart: How Clashing Regional Cultures Shattered America, historian and New York Times bestselling author Colin Woodard argues that today’s polarization can’t be explained by Democrat/Republican or urban/rural divides. Instead, he traces these conflicts back to regional worldviews rooted in the nation’s earliest settlement patterns.

Guest:

  • Colin Woodard, historian, author of Nations Apart: How Clashing Regional Cultures Shattered America
River to River Author interviewsimmigrationHealth careHistory
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
