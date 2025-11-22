Former 'Gazette' editor weighs in on end of newspaper's local ownership

On this Newsbuzz edition, we talk with former editor of The Gazette Lyle Muller about the announcement of the newspaper's sale, ending local ownership that dates back to 1883.

We also get an overview of what's different for this year's extension of the 2018 Farm Bill with Harvest Public Media reporter Rachel Cramer.

Then, we discuss the lives and legacies of Iowans Bill Knapp and John Colloton, who recently passed away. We also hear about the questions that will headline a December event held by the new University of Iowa Center for Intellectual Freedom.

We bid a bittersweet farewell to IPR's inaugural news fellow Lucia Cheng, and we get an update on this week's arts and culture news and upcoming events from IPR's Josie Fischels.

Finally, we groove into the weekend with Studio One's Tony Dehner.

Guests:

