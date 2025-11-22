© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Former 'Gazette' editor weighs in on end of newspaper's local ownership

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz edition, we talk with former editor of The Gazette Lyle Muller about the announcement of the newspaper's sale, ending local ownership that dates back to 1883.

We also get an overview of what's different for this year's extension of the 2018 Farm Bill with Harvest Public Media reporter Rachel Cramer.

Then, we discuss the lives and legacies of Iowans Bill Knapp and John Colloton, who recently passed away. We also hear about the questions that will headline a December event held by the new University of Iowa Center for Intellectual Freedom.

We bid a bittersweet farewell to IPR's inaugural news fellow Lucia Cheng, and we get an update on this week's arts and culture news and upcoming events from IPR's Josie Fischels.

Finally, we groove into the weekend with Studio One's Tony Dehner.

Guests:

  • Lyle Muller, former editor, The Gazette
  • Rachel Cramer, IPR Harvest Public Media reporter
  • Donnelle Eller, reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Lucia Cheng, 2024-2025 IPR news fellow
  • Josie Fischels, IPR arts and culture reporter
  • Tony Dehner, IPR Studio One host, senior music producer
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
