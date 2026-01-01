Nicole Baxter is an arts and culture reporter at Iowa Public Radio and your Chatter host. Nicole covers the full umbrella of arts and lifestyle stories across the state, from small-town happenings and special commemorations to profiles on interesting Iowans to curated lists of things to do, see or read. She's also a full-time film buff, with movie recs for every occasion.

Have a story or event Nicole should cover? Share your ideas at artsnews@iowapublicradio.org.