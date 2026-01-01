A Weekend Curation of Everything Worth Checking Out
Chatter is your guide to the most interesting and important that Iowa has to offer:
- Local arts and culture news, in context
- Our picks for what to watch, read, or listen to
- Who's making waves in the arts scene
- A special look at films coming out of Iowa or to a theater near you
- Cultural events worthy of a road trip
Meet Your Arts & Culture Expert
Nicole Baxter is an arts and culture reporter at Iowa Public Radio and your Chatter host. Nicole covers the full umbrella of arts and lifestyle stories across the state, from small-town happenings and special commemorations to profiles on interesting Iowans to curated lists of things to do, see or read. She's also a full-time film buff, with movie recs for every occasion.
Have a story or event Nicole should cover? Share your ideas at artsnews@iowapublicradio.org.