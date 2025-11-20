© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa’s Congressional delegation voted to release the Epstein files, after Trump gave the green light

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsZoe Bentler
Published November 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Congress has voted to release the Epstein files — but only after former President Donald Trump publicly signaled his approval. Political analysts Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University break down why Iowa’s delegation held off, what changed and how the decision is resonating across the political landscape.

They also discuss a federal court’s decision to block Trump-backed Texas redistricting as racial gerrymandering and Rep. Zach Nunn’s support for a one-year extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies. Other recent headlines include the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department, another extension of the 2018 Farm Bill and a 31-year-old Iowa farmer launching an independent bid for Congress and the Trump administration’s deporting of Ukrainians back into an active war zone.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
