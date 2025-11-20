Iowa’s Congressional delegation voted to release the Epstein files, after Trump gave the green light

Congress has voted to release the Epstein files — but only after former President Donald Trump publicly signaled his approval. Political analysts Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University break down why Iowa’s delegation held off, what changed and how the decision is resonating across the political landscape.

They also discuss a federal court’s decision to block Trump-backed Texas redistricting as racial gerrymandering and Rep. Zach Nunn’s support for a one-year extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies. Other recent headlines include the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department, another extension of the 2018 Farm Bill and a 31-year-old Iowa farmer launching an independent bid for Congress and the Trump administration’s deporting of Ukrainians back into an active war zone.

Guests:

