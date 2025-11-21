© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Stories of adaptation five years after the pandemic

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
On this episode, we continue to study the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic had on various aspects of life, five years later.

Vanessa Miller of The Gazette details how Iowa's colleges and universities weathered changes to enrollment and shifted to virtual learning.

IPR employee Nick Brincks and his wife Paige share how the birth of their first child occurred right as hospitals were implementing safety protocols and what it was like to raise an infant with limited contact from the outside world.

ISU rural sociologist David Peters reflects on surveys he conducted of over 70 of Iowa's small towns on the impact from the pandemic. Then, Des Moines resident JD Walter says that the pandemic was what he needed to gain sobriety and get back to performing.

This episode was originally produced April 10, 2025.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Nick Brincks, broadcast operations specialist, IPR
  • Paige Brincks, Ames resident
  • David Peters, professor and Extension rural sociologist, Iowa State University
  • JD Walter, actor, Des Moines resident
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
