COVID forever changed life at home and at work

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for people around the world. Five years later, Iowans who worked throughout the pandemic remember their experiences and share how it has changed work and life for them in the years since.

High school teacher Brady Shutt remembers moving classes online and thinks about the long term impact on students and teachers. As a restaurant owner and worker, EJ Droessler saw the industry change completely in 2020. Nurse Greg Opseth recalls what it was like on the frontlines of the pandemic. Public health expert Lina Tucker Reinders remembers how her team was thrust into the spotlight in 2020 and many people looked at public health in a new way. Finally, Courtney Crowder of the The Des Moines Register talks about the role of journalists during and post-pandemic.

Guests:

