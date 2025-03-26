© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

COVID forever changed life at home and at work

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published March 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for people around the world. Five years later, Iowans who worked throughout the pandemic remember their experiences and share how it has changed work and life for them in the years since.

High school teacher Brady Shutt remembers moving classes online and thinks about the long term impact on students and teachers. As a restaurant owner and worker, EJ Droessler saw the industry change completely in 2020. Nurse Greg Opseth recalls what it was like on the frontlines of the pandemic. Public health expert Lina Tucker Reinders remembers how her team was thrust into the spotlight in 2020 and many people looked at public health in a new way. Finally, Courtney Crowder of the The Des Moines Register talks about the role of journalists during and post-pandemic.

Guests:

  • Brady Shutt, teacher, Liberty High School
  • EJ Droessler, co-owner, EJ’s wine shop
  • Greg Opseth, president, Iowa Nurse’s Association
  • Lina Tucker Reinders, executive director, Iowa Public Health Association
  • Courtney Crowder, Iowa columnist, senior writer, The Des Moines Register
Tags
River to River COVID-19Educationpublic healthIowaCOVID-19Health care
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content