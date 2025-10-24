© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bret Stephens on being the 'conservative wing of the liberal church'

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published October 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bret Stephens is known for his willingness to challenge both the left and the right.

New York Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Bret Stephens says he uses the views of others he disagrees with as a whetting stone to sharpen his mind. Calling himself the "conservative wing of the liberal church," Stephens is known for critiquing both the left and the right, and he joined Ben Kieffer live at Hancher Auditorium for the University of Iowa College of Law fall Levitt Lecture.

Stephens and Kieffer discussed the political atmosphere following the killing of Charlie Kirk, his proudly held Zionist views amid a tenuous cease-fire in Gaza and how his views on climate change evolved.

Guests:

  • Bret Stephens, New York Times columnist, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist
