A conversation with the 2025 World Food Prize Laureate

Brazilian microbiologist Mariangela Hungria was told she could never make a career researching environmental agriculture practices. Today, she is the 2025 World Food Prize Laureate. She joins the show to discuss how her groundbreaking research in soil microbiology and biological nitrogen fixation has transformed global agriculture.

Hungria shares the impact her science-loving grandmother had on her life and explains how science and sustainability can coexist to feed the planet’s growing population.

Guests:

