Iowans gather at No Kings protest as shutdown drags on

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
“No Kings” rallies swept across the country over the weekend, including around Iowa. What does the surge of protest energy say about where voters are right now?

Political analysts discuss the protests as well as the government shutdown, the latest developments in Ukraine, Gov. Kim Reynolds' DOGE report and more.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
