Iowans gather at No Kings protest as shutdown drags on
“No Kings” rallies swept across the country over the weekend, including around Iowa. What does the surge of protest energy say about where voters are right now?
Political analysts discuss the protests as well as the government shutdown, the latest developments in Ukraine, Gov. Kim Reynolds' DOGE report and more.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
- Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University