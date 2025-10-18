© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa lawmakers urge regent universities to sign Trump’s higher ed compact

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa lawmakers are encouraging the Iowa Board of Regents to sign on to the Compact for Excellence in Higher Education, developed by President Donald Trump and his administration.

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says his office will reaudit Des Moines Public Schools in the wake of former Superintendent Ian Roberts’ arrest.

Early voting is underway in Iowa — yes, there is an election this year.

Host Ben Kieffer and guests discuss this and other news you should know from this week.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Katarina Sostaric, reporter, IPR
  • Cami Koons, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Ndongolera C. Mwangupili, International Writing Program resident
  • Tony Dehner, host, Studio One
