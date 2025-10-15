Early voting is underway in Iowa. Here's what you need to know

Iowans can now cast their ballots for the November 2025 elections. This year, voters will weigh in on city and school elections. Midterm elections for Iowa's congressional delegation are next year.

Voters can start casting their ballots Wednesday, Oct. 15 at their county auditor's office or another satellite voting location. Wednesday is also the first day county auditors can mail out ballots to voters who requested them.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Monday, Oct. 20. Requests for absentee ballots must be received by county auditor offices by 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Find more details here about registering to vote and updating your registration if you’ve moved. The deadline for pre-registering to vote by mail or online is Oct. 20. But voters can still register to vote after the deadline by visiting their county auditor's office or by registering at their polling place on Election Day.

Voting early in person

Voters can cast their ballots in-person at their local county auditor's office through Nov. 3, the day before Election Day. Every county will have its county auditor's office or county elections office open for early in-person voting from Oct. 15 through Nov. 3. Additional early voting locations may be available in your county. You can find more information on your county auditor's website or social media. You can also contact your county auditor if you have questions.

You can find where to vote here.

Voters need to bring one of these documents to vote:



Iowa Driver's License

Iowa Non-Operator ID

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID

Iowa Voter Identification card (must be signed)

Tribal ID/Card document (must be signed, with photo)

If you don't have one of the forms of ID above, you can bring Election Day registration documents or have another registered voter in your precinct attest to your identity.

If you don’t have any of those with you, you can vote a provisional ballot and come back later to provide ID or necessary documents to have your ballot counted.

Iowa Voter ID cards are provided automatically to each voter who doesn't have an Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID. You can also request one through your county auditor's office.

Iowans can register to vote online, at their county auditor's office or other early voting location, or at their polling place on Election Day.

Voting by mail

To vote by mail, you have to request a ballot. You can download absentee ballot request forms here and track your absentee ballot here.

Election officials recommend requesting your ballot early — ballot request forms must be received by your county auditor's office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20. Find more information about requesting an absentee ballot here.

Make sure to follow all instructions on your absentee ballot, including sealing the envelope and signing and dating it.

Voters can bring their filled out absentee ballot to their county auditor's office, but the ballot needs to be received by the county auditor's office by 8 p.m., Nov. 4 when polls close.

If you're unable to drop off your ballot in person, you can designate an immediate family member, another member of your household or, if you're disabled, another designated person, to return your ballot.

You can also mail in your ballot. Filled out absentee ballots need to be returned to the county auditor's office by 8 p.m., Nov. 4 when polls close. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing in your ballot at least one week before state deadlines.

If your ballot shows that it wasn't received by Election Day, you can go to your county auditor's office and fill out a provisional ballot. If you have concerns about your ballot request or ballot being received, you can contact your county auditor.

And, if you haven't dropped off or mailed in your ballot by Election Day, you can surrender your absentee ballot at your precinct polling place and vote a regular ballot. Filled out absentee ballots can only be turned in at your county auditor's office on Election Day, not other polling places.

You can find sample ballots for your county by going to your county auditor's website or by visiting their office.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Find where to vote here.