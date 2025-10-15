Iowans discuss potential reopening of nuclear energy plant

As data centers grow across the United States, so does the demand for power. On this episode, we'll discuss how a decommissioned nuclear plant in Linn County is one of three in the country that's potentially gearing up to reopen, as state and federal leaders seek increase nuclear energy capacity.

We'll get an overview of discussions surrounding the Duane Arnold plant near Palo from Grace Nieland and Tom Barton of The Gazette.

Then, we'll talk with a proponent and opponent of the plant's reopening, and hear how about the environmental and financial factors surrounding nuclear energy.

Guests:

