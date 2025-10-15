Iowans discuss potential reopening of nuclear energy plant
As data centers grow across the United States, so does the demand for power. On this episode, we'll discuss how a decommissioned nuclear plant in Linn County is one of three in the country that's potentially gearing up to reopen, as state and federal leaders seek increase nuclear energy capacity.
We'll get an overview of discussions surrounding the Duane Arnold plant near Palo from Grace Nieland and Tom Barton of The Gazette.
Then, we'll talk with a proponent and opponent of the plant's reopening, and hear how about the environmental and financial factors surrounding nuclear energy.
Guests:
- Grace Nieland, Linn County government reporter, The Gazette
- Tom Barton, deputy Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
- Sami Scheetz, Linn County Supervisor, District 2
- Wally Taylor, conservation and legal chair, Sierra Club - Iowa Chapter
- Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health, University of Iowa College of Public Health