© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans discuss potential reopening of nuclear energy plant

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As data centers grow across the United States, so does the demand for power. On this episode, we'll discuss how a decommissioned nuclear plant in Linn County is one of three in the country that's potentially gearing up to reopen, as state and federal leaders seek increase nuclear energy capacity.

We'll get an overview of discussions surrounding the Duane Arnold plant near Palo from Grace Nieland and Tom Barton of The Gazette.

Then, we'll talk with a proponent and opponent of the plant's reopening, and hear how about the environmental and financial factors surrounding nuclear energy.

Guests:

  • Grace Nieland, Linn County government reporter, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Sami Scheetz, Linn County Supervisor, District 2
  • Wally Taylor, conservation and legal chair, Sierra Club - Iowa Chapter
  • Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health, University of Iowa College of Public Health
Tags
River to River EnergyData centerEnvironmentpublic health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content