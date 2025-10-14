© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa schools making slow progress testing for radon

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsZoe Bentler
Published October 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Iowa has some of the highest radon levels in the nation. By July of 2027, every public school building in Iowa must have tested for naturally occurring, cancer-causing radon gas. They're also required to post the results of that testing on their websites. With two years to go, fewer than half of school districts have met that requirement.

Today, we look at why many schools aren’t testing for radon — and how the Iowa Department of Education has responded to an investigation by The Midwest Newsroom.

We start by hearing from Bill Orcutt, the husband of the late Gail Orcutt. Her years of advocacy helped pass a law requiring schools to test for radon.

Guests:

  • Bill Orcutt, husband of the late radon safety advocate Gail Orcutt
  • Dr. Richard Deming, medical director, Richard Deming MercyOne Cancer Center
  • Nick Loomis, investigative reporter, The Midwest Newsroom
  • Julie Weisshaar, executive director of Energy Association of Iowa Schools and radon mitigation expert
  • Rep. Ken Croken, Democrat, Iowa House of Representatives
River to River School Safetypublic healthRadon
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
