The political messaging around Des Moines superintendent's arrest

Information continues to come out after the arrest of the Des Moines Public Schools superintendent last week by immigration officials. On this Politics Day, we discuss the political messaging surrounding Ian Roberts' arrest with political experts Dave Peterson of Iowa State University and Rachel Caufield of Drake University.

They also discuss the government shutdown, the Trump Administration putting pressure on Iowa school districts to stop "race-based practices," and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson's call for a federal investigation into an Iowa school's "Bisexual Awareness" announcements.

Guests:

