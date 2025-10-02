© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The political messaging around Des Moines superintendent's arrest

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published October 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Information continues to come out after the arrest of the Des Moines Public Schools superintendent last week by immigration officials. On this Politics Day, we discuss the political messaging surrounding Ian Roberts' arrest with political experts Dave Peterson of Iowa State University and Rachel Caufield of Drake University.

They also discuss the government shutdown, the Trump Administration putting pressure on Iowa school districts to stop "race-based practices," and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson's call for a federal investigation into an Iowa school's "Bisexual Awareness" announcements.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor, co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
  • Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics Dayimmigrationpublic schoolsDes Moines
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content