The future of treating and preventing Alzheimer's disease

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Over 60,000 Iowans live with Alzheimer’s disease. The first ever Iowa Heartland Cognitive Care Collective is a meeting of clinical leaders, service providers, program administrators and policymakers committed to transforming dementia care across our state. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer hears from experts who will appear at the summit about how far dementia research has come and what is on the horizon.

Guests:

  • Brian Kaskie, professor health management and policy, University of Iowa College of Public Health
  • Dr. Jon Graff-Radford, neurologist, Mayo Clinic
  • Sarah Khasawinah, former deputy staff director, U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
