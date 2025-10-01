The future of treating and preventing Alzheimer's disease

Over 60,000 Iowans live with Alzheimer’s disease. The first ever Iowa Heartland Cognitive Care Collective is a meeting of clinical leaders, service providers, program administrators and policymakers committed to transforming dementia care across our state. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer hears from experts who will appear at the summit about how far dementia research has come and what is on the horizon.

Guests:

