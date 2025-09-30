Superintendent arrest raises questions for Des Moines schools

We break down the developing story surrounding Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts, who has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested by federal immigration officials. The arrest has raised pressing questions about immigration enforcement, district hiring procedures and the future leadership of Iowa’s largest school district. IPR’s Grant Gerlock shares the latest on Roberts’ detainment and the district’s response.

Later in the hour, Disease Prevention Specialist Jennifer Miller offers clear guidance on COVID-19 and flu vaccines this season.

Guests:

