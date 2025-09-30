© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Superintendent arrest raises questions for Des Moines schools

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published September 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

We break down the developing story surrounding Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts, who has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested by federal immigration officials. The arrest has raised pressing questions about immigration enforcement, district hiring procedures and the future leadership of Iowa’s largest school district. IPR’s Grant Gerlock shares the latest on Roberts’ detainment and the district’s response.

Later in the hour, Disease Prevention Specialist Jennifer Miller offers clear guidance on COVID-19 and flu vaccines this season.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, assistant news director, Iowa Public Radio
  • Jennifer Miller, disease prevention specialist, Johnson County Public Health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
