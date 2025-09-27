ICE enforcement expands with local partnerships

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, IPR's James Kelley shares what is known so far about an ICE arrest that was made in an Iowa City grocery store Thursday.

Then we zoom out with The Midwest Newsroom's Naomi Delkamiller to discuss how agreements allowing local law enforcement agencies to perform federal immigration duties have surged in the U.S.

Cami Koons of Iowa Capital Dispatch tells us about the U.S. Department of Agriculture canceling a food security survey, and how the action coincides with the "largest cut" to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

We hear about an ongoing investigation into undercover videos of university employees discussing state DEI laws with Vanessa Miller of The Gazette. We meet International Writing Program resident Myle Yan Tay of Singapore. And we groove into the weekend with Tony Dehner of IPR Studio One.

Guests:

