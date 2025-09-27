© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

ICE enforcement expands with local partnerships

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, IPR's James Kelley shares what is known so far about an ICE arrest that was made in an Iowa City grocery store Thursday.

Then we zoom out with The Midwest Newsroom's Naomi Delkamiller to discuss how agreements allowing local law enforcement agencies to perform federal immigration duties have surged in the U.S.

Cami Koons of Iowa Capital Dispatch tells us about the U.S. Department of Agriculture canceling a food security survey, and how the action coincides with the "largest cut" to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

We hear about an ongoing investigation into undercover videos of university employees discussing state DEI laws with Vanessa Miller of The Gazette. We meet International Writing Program resident Myle Yan Tay of Singapore. And we groove into the weekend with Tony Dehner of IPR Studio One.

Guests:

  • James Kelley, IPR eastern Iowa reporter
  • Naomi Delkamiller, reporting fellow, The Midwest Newsroom
  • Cami Koons, reporter covering agriculture and environment, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Myle Yan Tay, playwright and author
  • Tony Dehner, IPR senior music producer and Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
