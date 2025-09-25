© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The costs and benefits of the new law impacting pharmacies

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:22 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law this year that places regulations on pharmacy benefit managers, or PBM's, and gives Iowa pharmacies a financial boost to avoid closures, as 29 closed in 2024.

On this episode, we talk with Iowa Pharmacy Association President Wes Pilkington about why they were in favor of Senate File 383. We also hear more about the law and how it echoes a national trend of states restricting PBM's with University of Iowa professor Julie Urmie.

Later in the episode, UI professor Krista Davidson discusses the app she recently launched for first responders and other medical agencies to use. The RescueVoice app bridges the gap between first responders and those who are nonverbal, as well as offering Spanish translation.

Guests:

  • Wes Pilkington, pharmacy owner and president, Iowa Pharmacy Association
  • Julie Urmie, clinical professor in the health services research division, UI College of Pharmacy
  • Krista Davidson, clinical professor of speech-language pathology, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River Health careIowa Legislaturerural healthRural Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content