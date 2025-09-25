The costs and benefits of the new law impacting pharmacies

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law this year that places regulations on pharmacy benefit managers, or PBM's, and gives Iowa pharmacies a financial boost to avoid closures, as 29 closed in 2024.

On this episode, we talk with Iowa Pharmacy Association President Wes Pilkington about why they were in favor of Senate File 383. We also hear more about the law and how it echoes a national trend of states restricting PBM's with University of Iowa professor Julie Urmie.

Later in the episode, UI professor Krista Davidson discusses the app she recently launched for first responders and other medical agencies to use. The RescueVoice app bridges the gap between first responders and those who are nonverbal, as well as offering Spanish translation.

Guests:

