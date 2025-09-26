Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts detained by ICE agents

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The superintendent of the largest school district in Iowa has been detained by federal immigration officials. Superintendent Ian Roberts of Des Moines Public Schools was detained Friday morning by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a message to the district from DMPS Board Chair Jackie Norris.

Norris said the district has not confirmed why Roberts was detained or what "next potential steps" will be.

According to a listing of detainees on the ICE website , Roberts is being held in Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs. The website lists his country of birth as Guyana.

Roberts was named superintendent in 2023. A district profile states he was born to immigrant parents from Guyana and grew up in Brooklyn, New York.

Per board protocol, DMPS Associate Superintendent Matt Smith will serve as interim superintendent until further notice. Norris said the district will share more updates as they confirm more information.

The following email was sent to the district shortly after 12:20 p.m.

"On behalf of the Board of the Des Moines Public Schools, I wish to share information of immediate importance to the DMPS community.

Pursuant to the Board-approved DMPS leadership succession plan, Matt Smith, Associate Superintendent, will immediately step into the role of Interim Superintendent until further notice. This action follows Dr. Ian Roberts being detained by Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents this morning. We have no confirmed information as to why Dr. Roberts is being detained or the next potential steps.

Our priority is to provide a safe, secure and outstanding education for all students and to support our students, families, and employees. The appointment of Mr. Smith as Interim Superintendent ensures that our District continues to operate at the highest level.

Mr. Smith previously served DMPS as Interim Superintendent during the 2022-2023 school year. The Board has the highest confidence in Mr. Smith’s leadership at this time. We know you have many questions, and we will provide updates as we learn more confirmed information. We thank you and appreciate your support."

The email was signed by Jackie Norris, DMPS board president.

