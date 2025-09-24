What to know about changes to student loans

Fundamental shifts to student loans are on the horizon due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — changes in who can borrow what, how much they can borrow and how they'll pay it back. Two experts on student loans unpack these changes and explain how they will affect new and old borrowers.

Then, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Craig Owens, the new executive director of The Harkin Institute. Owens is looking to pursue the institute's mission in disability policy, retirement security and wellness in the current political climate.

Guests:

