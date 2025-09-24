© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What to know about changes to student loans

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published September 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Fundamental shifts to student loans are on the horizon due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — changes in who can borrow what, how much they can borrow and how they'll pay it back. Two experts on student loans unpack these changes and explain how they will affect new and old borrowers.

Then, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Craig Owens, the new executive director of The Harkin Institute. Owens is looking to pursue the institute's mission in disability policy, retirement security and wellness in the current political climate.

Guests:

Tags
River to River Higher EducationEconomy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content