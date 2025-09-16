© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Wartime service helped influence civil rights advancements for Black Iowans

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The service and sacrifice of Black Americans in defense of the United States is believed to be a driving force in the progress of civil rights over generations.

William S. Morris is a third-generation lawyer from Des Moines whose father and grandfather fought in both World Wars. His grandfather, James B. Morris Sr., was one of the first African American officers during World War I through the Colored Officers Training Program at Fort Des Moines. William helped found the Fort Des Moines Museum and Education Center with his brother Robert Morris, who's since deceased.

William expanded his previous research of Black Iowans who have served in the armed forces and have gone on to other achievements into a recently published book, In Defense of the Nation: Black Iowans at War. Host Ben Kieffer talks to William, and one of the Iowans featured in the book, Vincent Lewis. Lewis was drafted by the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and in civilian life he spent about 40 years working in the Des Moines Public School District, lastly as principal of North High School.

This episode was originally produced Feb. 28, 2025.

Guests:

  • William S. Morris, military historian and educator, retired lawyer
  • Vincent Lewis, Vietnam veteran, retired educator
River to River World War IIIowaVeteransBlack History Month
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
