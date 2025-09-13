© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River

Award-winning poet recounts first experiences in the West after fall of Berlin Wall

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published September 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
A resident of the University of Iowa International Writer's Program speakers with Ben Kieffer, plus we unpack the latest headlines with Iowa reporters.

Andra Schwarz is an award-winning poet and has come to Iowa from Germany to participate in the International Writing Program. She joins the show to share her poetry and her first experiences with the Western world after growing up Ossi, the term for East Germans under Soviet control.

But first, Des Moines Register courts reporter William Morris talks about the settlement reached this week between the state of Iowa and a group of LGBTQ teens who were kicked out of the state Capitol over a bathroom dispute in 2020 and Gazette reporter Vanessa Miller discusses plans to create a new center dedicated to housing Sen. Chuck Grassley's political papers at UNI.

Also, this summer has been called the most humid on record for much of the country, including Iowa. State climatologist Justin Glisan weighs in on this and gives us a forecast. And we Groove into the weekend with IPR’s Mark Simmet.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Williams Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Andra Schwarz, award-winning poet, International Writing Program participant
  • Justin Glisan, Iowa State Climatologist
  • Mark Simmet, host, Studio One
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
