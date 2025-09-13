Award-winning poet recounts first experiences in the West after fall of Berlin Wall

Andra Schwarz is an award-winning poet and has come to Iowa from Germany to participate in the International Writing Program. She joins the show to share her poetry and her first experiences with the Western world after growing up Ossi, the term for East Germans under Soviet control.

But first, Des Moines Register courts reporter William Morris talks about the settlement reached this week between the state of Iowa and a group of LGBTQ teens who were kicked out of the state Capitol over a bathroom dispute in 2020 and Gazette reporter Vanessa Miller discusses plans to create a new center dedicated to housing Sen. Chuck Grassley's political papers at UNI.

Also, this summer has been called the most humid on record for much of the country, including Iowa. State climatologist Justin Glisan weighs in on this and gives us a forecast. And we Groove into the weekend with IPR’s Mark Simmet.

Guests:

