River to River

Iowa candidates tout Trump credentials in Congressional races

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published September 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson in her campaign for the U.S. Senate, giving new momentum to the race following Sen. Joni Ernst’s retirement announcement.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jim McCormick discuss the power of the Trump name as other Congressional candidates emphasize their MAGA credentials. They also talk about Gov. Kim Reynolds’ trade mission to India, immigration crackdowns in Chicago and more.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
