Iowa candidates tout Trump credentials in Congressional races

President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson in her campaign for the U.S. Senate, giving new momentum to the race following Sen. Joni Ernst’s retirement announcement.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jim McCormick discuss the power of the Trump name as other Congressional candidates emphasize their MAGA credentials. They also talk about Gov. Kim Reynolds’ trade mission to India, immigration crackdowns in Chicago and more.

