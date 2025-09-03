Hundreds of people appear outside Cedar Rapids ICE office Tuesday

On this episode, we talk with the NPR Midwest Newsroom's Naomi Delkamiller about why the Department of Homeland Security planned a street blockade and checkpoint Tuesday for routine immigration check-ins at the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement office in Cedar Rapids.

Pastor Jonathan Heifner shared why he and Escucha Mi Voz accompany immigrants for these check-ins. For the four individuals that Escucha Mi Voz assists, none of them were detained, but three other immigrants were detained after their check-in Tuesday.

Immigration law expert Bram Elias of the University of Iowa College of Law shares what made this ICE check-in day similar and different from others, and how this fits in with the federal government's immigration enforcement this year.

Later in the episode, we reflect on last week's deadly school shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic church and school. Retired bishop of the Diocese of Des Moines currently lives near the Twin Cities, and previously worked at the Annunciation Catholic Church and School. Anne Marie Cox of the Diocese of Des Moines shares how their Catholic schools are heightening security in the wake of the tragedy.

