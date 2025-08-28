© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
GOP loses supermajority in special election for Iowa Senate seat

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published August 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this Politics Day episode of River to River, a breakdown of Tuesday night's Iowa Senate special election, with analysis from political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University.

Also, discussion of President Donald Trump's proposal to send National Guard troops to other U.S. cities, rhetoric from the Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Marin at this week's meeting in Minneapolis and a constitutional standoff over the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor and chair of political science, Drake University
  • Jonathan Hassid, professor of political science, Iowa State University
River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsPresident TrumpIowa Legislature
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
