GOP loses supermajority in special election for Iowa Senate seat

On this Politics Day episode of River to River, a breakdown of Tuesday night's Iowa Senate special election, with analysis from political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University.

Also, discussion of President Donald Trump's proposal to send National Guard troops to other U.S. cities, rhetoric from the Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Marin at this week's meeting in Minneapolis and a constitutional standoff over the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Guests:

