Iowa Labor History Society is hitting the road with 'Clarence Darrow'

Iowa Labor History Society was formed almost a decade ago to preserve and promote the history of Iowa's workers, which in turn helped shape the history of the state. The ILHS is bringing the true story of one high-profile lawyer to Iowans this fall.

Host Ben Kieffer talks to Minnesota-based actor Patrick Spradlin about his portrayal of lawyer Clarence Darrow in the upcoming one-man play, which will be staged in five cities across the state from October 5-12. Details can be found on the ILHS' website.

ILHS President John McKerley shares why he feels hosting these performances is important today. He also weighs in on the future of the Iowa Labor Collection, which is housed at the State Historical Society of Iowa Research Center in Iowa City. The SHSI is closing their Iowa City location, citing a budget shortfall.

Later in the episode, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher details his recent trip to Geneva, Switzerland to attend negotiations for the Global Plastics Treaty at the United Nations Environment Programme's Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee summit. Gallagher is part of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, a coalition that seeks to reduce plastic pollution in the Mississippi River.

Guests:

