River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New Board of Regents policy prompts concerns about academic freedom

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In a week when Russia launched its fiercest attack on Ukraine since the Trump-Putin summit, we meet a Ukrainian writer who’s just arrived for a residency in Iowa. She shares her work and her perspective.

Also in the Newsbuzz edition, The Gazette’s education higher education reporter discusses the Board of Regents vote to change its academic freedom and class content policies. A Nebraska reporter talks about a new drug donation program. And Chris Merrill of the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program discusses funding losses and this year’s cohort of writers.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Miller, education reporter, The Gazette
  • Zach Wendling, reporter, Nebraska Examiner
  • Chris Merrill, director, International Writers Program
  • Yuliya Musakovska, fellow, International Writers Program
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
