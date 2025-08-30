New Board of Regents policy prompts concerns about academic freedom

In a week when Russia launched its fiercest attack on Ukraine since the Trump-Putin summit, we meet a Ukrainian writer who’s just arrived for a residency in Iowa. She shares her work and her perspective.

Also in the Newsbuzz edition, The Gazette’s education higher education reporter discusses the Board of Regents vote to change its academic freedom and class content policies. A Nebraska reporter talks about a new drug donation program. And Chris Merrill of the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program discusses funding losses and this year’s cohort of writers.

Guests:

