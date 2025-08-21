Iowa Democratic Party surveys voters about the future of the caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) is asking voters for their input about how it should approach the 2028 presidential nominating process.

In a survey released Thursday, the party asks past and future Democratic caucusgoers whether they think the Iowa caucuses should be first in the nation, as they were before the Democratic National Committee (DNC) ended that tradition for the 2024 election.

When Rita Hart was reelected chair of the IDP this year, she promised a “family conversation” about what the state’s role should be in the presidential nominating process.

“I’ve always said, first and foremost … that we have to have a consensus of Democrats as we move forward on this,” she said. “So that’s what this survey is doing.”

Multiple-choice options listed in the survey lay out some of the key disagreements among Democrats about the Iowa caucuses.

Some Democrats want to fight to regain their first-in-the-nation caucuses because they help build the party and bring national attention to the state, while others think the caucuses drain resources that could be put toward winning elections.

There have long been discussions about the format of the caucuses, too — that they’re not inclusive because people have traditionally had to show up in person on caucus night to participate. That sparked changes in 2024, when the IDP had voters express their presidential preference by mail.

Natalie Krebs / Iowa Public Radio An Iowa caucus precinct in Des Moines on caucus night 2020.

Another big question reflected in the survey is whether Iowa Democrats should go “rogue” if the DNC refuses to place the state early in the presidential nominating calendar.

New Hampshire Democrats, stripped of their first-in-the-nation primary election for 2024, broke the DNC’s rules and held the earliest primary. The state was ultimately not punished by the DNC.

Hart said she has already been talking to Democrats about where to go next.

“And what I’m hearing from people is that they are … much more willing to look at what’s best for Iowa in and of itself, and that they’re not so interested in the DNC process as they are what’s good for us here in Iowa,” she said.

Scott Brennan, a member of the DNC from Iowa, put it more bluntly when he was asked what his survey answers would be.

“I filled out the survey as sort of a test,” he said. “And while I don’t remember the specific questions, I think it was, ‘Full speed ahead and damn the DNC.’”

Brennan said the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, which he was recently removed from, has become “fairly anti-caucus.” But he said Iowa law requires caucuses, and Democrats are likely to move forward with some version of them.

Brennan and Hart said Democrats need to win elections in Iowa in 2026 to help make their case to the DNC.

“It’s critical that Iowa Democrats win in 2026,” Hart said. “If we do that, we will have a voice in the 2028 process. I am convinced.”

How will the survey results be used?

The survey is open until Nov. 15 at midnight. Hart said Iowans who have participated in the Democratic caucuses or want to participate in the future should fill out the survey.

After that, Hart said she would compile a report and present to the party’s State Central Committee in early December, adding that she intends for the report to be made public.

Hart said the survey is not meant to provide exact answers for how the party should proceed, rather, it is meant to help party leaders understand the values that should direct the 2028 process.

