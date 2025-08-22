© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowan uncovers his ancestor's service in the Revolutionary War

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
What secrets are hiding in your family tree? On this episode of River to River, we talk with Mike Rowley, an Iowan who discovered his ancestor was in the Revolutionary War. We hear about his fascinating detective work that revealed his ancestor's service. Randy Breese of the Iowa Sons of the American Revolution shares tips on how you can dive into your own family history.

Then, we meet Pete Teahen, a pilot from Cedar Rapids who flew around the world to raise awareness for polio eradication. Now, he’s planning an Atlantic voyage to continue his mission.

Guests:

  • Mike Rowley, retired pharmaceutical representative, member and color guard commander, Iowa Sons of the American Revolution
  • Randy Breese, state registrar, Iowa Sons of the American Revolution
  • Pete Teahen, pilot, Cedar Rapids funeral director
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
