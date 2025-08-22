Iowan uncovers his ancestor's service in the Revolutionary War

What secrets are hiding in your family tree? On this episode of River to River, we talk with Mike Rowley, an Iowan who discovered his ancestor was in the Revolutionary War. We hear about his fascinating detective work that revealed his ancestor's service. Randy Breese of the Iowa Sons of the American Revolution shares tips on how you can dive into your own family history.

Then, we meet Pete Teahen, a pilot from Cedar Rapids who flew around the world to raise awareness for polio eradication. Now, he’s planning an Atlantic voyage to continue his mission.

Guests:

