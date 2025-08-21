© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa Democrats attempt to win back voters they have lost across the state

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
J. D. Scholten drops out and endorses a fellow western Iowa lawmaker in the Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. As candidates enter and exit the Iowa races for 2026, we take a look at the shifting primary field.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, analysis from political scientist Jim McCormick of Iowa State University. We also discuss President Donald Trump's plan to lead a movement to eliminate mail-in voting and voting machines, the next steps for Russia and Ukraine's peace talks, the hope for peace in Gaza and other developments.

Guest:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics DayPoliticsVoting
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
