Iowa Democrats attempt to win back voters they have lost across the state

J. D. Scholten drops out and endorses a fellow western Iowa lawmaker in the Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. As candidates enter and exit the Iowa races for 2026, we take a look at the shifting primary field.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, analysis from political scientist Jim McCormick of Iowa State University. We also discuss President Donald Trump's plan to lead a movement to eliminate mail-in voting and voting machines, the next steps for Russia and Ukraine's peace talks, the hope for peace in Gaza and other developments.

