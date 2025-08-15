© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
America's biggest lottery scam

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Iowa Lottery CEO at the time, Terry Rich, could not have anticipated the twists and turns that would come from an unclaimed lottery win. Somehow, the story includes Bigfoot, and in the end, hot dogs were key to the arrest of a former lottery computer technician.

This lottery scam is the subject of the documentary Jackpot: America’s Biggest Lotto Scam, and on this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Rich and documentary director Brad Osborne. Then, Iowa State University business scholar Suzanna de Baca on the current tariffs and what they may mean for Iowa's economy and Iowa families.

Portions of this episode were originally produced on June 3, 2025.

Guests:

  • Terry Rich, retired president and CEO of the Iowa Lottery
  • Brad Osborne, writer, director of Jackpot: America’s Biggest Lotto Scam
  • Suzanna de Baca, CEO, Story Board Advisors and faculty at Iowa State University Ivy College of Business
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
