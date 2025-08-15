America's biggest lottery scam

Iowa Lottery CEO at the time, Terry Rich, could not have anticipated the twists and turns that would come from an unclaimed lottery win. Somehow, the story includes Bigfoot, and in the end, hot dogs were key to the arrest of a former lottery computer technician.

This lottery scam is the subject of the documentary Jackpot: America’s Biggest Lotto Scam, and on this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Rich and documentary director Brad Osborne. Then, Iowa State University business scholar Suzanna de Baca on the current tariffs and what they may mean for Iowa's economy and Iowa families.

Portions of this episode were originally produced on June 3, 2025.

