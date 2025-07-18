© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Former Iowa lawmaker and trailblazer shares about growing up amid the civil rights movement

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The memoir I Don't Swim by former Iowa state Rep. Helen Miller reads like a chronicle of America itself. In this episode Miller shares about her parents being part of the great migration of Black families to the north, becoming an adult during the civil rights movement in the 1960's, her political career and confronting the reasons why she didn't swim. Her book chronicles painful experiences with systemic racism and injustice, but remains an uplifting read.

Later, Cathy Westercamp, an Iowa swim instructor, shares tips on swimming safety.

Rep. Helen Miller is a member of the IPR Board of Directors.

Guests:

  • Helen Miller, former state representative, retired attorney and arts educator
  • Cathy Westercamp, swim instructor, Swordfish Swim Academy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
