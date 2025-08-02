© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa's 'heartbeat' law continues to shape abortion access across the state

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa’s so-called "heartbeat law" is now one year old. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we talk with IPR's Natalie Krebs about how it’s reshaped abortion access in Iowa.

We also hear from IPR's Lucia Cheng on how community colleges are bracing for what could be a devastating wave of loan defaults. State climatologist Justin Glisan gives us an air quality and weather. He also talks about the impact of a recent Derecho in the state.

And, we talk with IPR’s Josie Fischels about the Hinterland Music Festival's lineup, new climate policy and tips for first-time attendees. Then, Studio One host Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Lucia Cheng, news fellow, Iowa Public Radio
  • Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa
  • Josie Fischels, arts and culture reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Mark Simmet, senior music producer, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
