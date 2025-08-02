Iowa's 'heartbeat' law continues to shape abortion access across the state

Iowa’s so-called "heartbeat law" is now one year old. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we talk with IPR's Natalie Krebs about how it’s reshaped abortion access in Iowa.

We also hear from IPR's Lucia Cheng on how community colleges are bracing for what could be a devastating wave of loan defaults. State climatologist Justin Glisan gives us an air quality and weather. He also talks about the impact of a recent Derecho in the state.

And, we talk with IPR’s Josie Fischels about the Hinterland Music Festival's lineup, new climate policy and tips for first-time attendees. Then, Studio One host Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

