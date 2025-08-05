© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A push for civic education

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Thirty-six percent of adults could not name all three branches of government, and 95% could not name all five freedoms protected under the First Amendment. On today's show, efforts for better civic education, starting with a new high school requirement.

What can a 9-year-old teach us about civic engagement? On this episode of River to River, we meet Henry Menniga, a remarkable young resident of Des Moines who
was awarded the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award for his work promoting voter education and community service. Henry and his mom, Molly, talk about the start of his civic interests, a mock election when he was 4.

Then, we talk with University of Iowa law scholar Josephine Gittler about why she drafted legislation that is now law, requiring Iowa high schoolers to pass the U.S. citizenship test. And, Iowa State University's Karen Kedrowski and Kelly Shaw discuss the new Center for Cyclone Civics. The center aims to increase civic education and engagement at the university level.

Guests:

  • Henry Menninga, 9-year-old from Des Moines
  • Molly Menninga, mother of Henry
  • Josephine Gittler, Wiley B Rutledge Professor of Law, University of Iowa, founder and board member, Alliance for Civic Education of Iowa
  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, co-director of The Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
