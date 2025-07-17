New candidates enter Iowa congressional races

Within the last few days, more Iowa candidates have announced their intentions to run for Congress. On today's Politics Day episode of River to River, a look at the evolving field of candidates.

We'll talk with political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University about these developments. We'll also discuss Bob Vander Plaats' warning that Rob Sand is a real threat in the race for governor, President Trump facing pressure over the Epstein files and plenty more.

Guests:

