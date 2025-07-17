© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New candidates enter Iowa congressional races

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Within the last few days, more Iowa candidates have announced their intentions to run for Congress. On today's Politics Day episode of River to River, a look at the evolving field of candidates.

We'll talk with political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University about these developments. We'll also discuss Bob Vander Plaats' warning that Rob Sand is a real threat in the race for governor, President Trump facing pressure over the Epstein files and plenty more.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River PoliticsPolitics DayIowa Politics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content