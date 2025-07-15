The pandemic stole their prom night. 5 years later, the Class of 2020 rewrites history

“Zip my dress up, please — don't forget to clasp it,” Dayze Boettcher said.

She prepared for a night out with her husband, Hunter, in their living room, where a playpen sat in the corner.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Dayze Boettcher's husband, Hunter, helps zip up her dress for an adult prom. "I'm so grateful to the Sioux City Schools for putting this on for us." After graduation, Dayze lived in Kansas, Missouri and Texas before returning to Sioux City.

The couple was dressed for the red carpet with a babysitter lined up for their 1-year-old son. They were ready for the prom.

“I'm so excited — I think it's a great idea,” Boettcher said. “It just brings me joy. I'm really hopeful that we all will have a good time tonight.”

It was a redo for Boettcher and her classmates. This stay-at-home mom was a senior at West High School in Sioux City when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Iowa in March of 2020.

“It was heartbreaking," she said. "I remember walking away one day and just not going back. And it really hurt, because I made some really great friendships."

1 of 4 — Prom Redo in Sioux City 1 Former students from East, North and West High attend the "Rewrite the Night" prom at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City June 28, 2025. Organizers sold about 250 tickets for the event. Photo courtesy of Karen Harrison 2 of 4 — Rewrite the Night 5 The "Rewrite the Night" prom for the Class of 2020 featured a photo booth, giveaways and a chance for classmates to reconnect. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 4 — Rewrite the Night in Sioux City_Treyla Lee Sioux City School Board Member Treyla Lee talks to attendees of the adult prom. "High school goes by so fast and we're taking the opportunity to say, 'Ok, we're going to rewind, go back five years ago and allow you to celebrate a night as an adult — have fun, have a band, dance in your prom dress, come out and celebrate a night to remember.'" Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 4 — Prom Redo in Sioux City 2 The "Rewrite the Night" event was the first alumni gathering sponsored by the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation. "When I saw everybody walk in, I started crying. I was just tickled they were here, because we had no idea what the turnout was going to be tonight," Karen Harrison, development director of the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

Five years later, Boettcher and other members of the Class of 2020 finally had their time to shine.

At the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, dozens of people danced as a band played hits from across different eras. Some wore sequined gowns with their hair in curls or updos. A few were even in tuxedos.

Boettcher fit right in with her long, black satin dress.

“A lot of people were affected by COVID, and just knowing that they put the effort into this was just so sweet and kind,” she said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Karen Harrison is the director of development for the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was working as a sales manager for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where the prom redo took place. "I actually I did all the events [at the Hard Rock]— so I lost my job because there were no events," she said. "I did all the events here in Anthem, where we are tonight. That's why I knew this was best place to have it."

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation hosted this alumni gathering, called “Rewrite the Night,” to give former students the prom experience they missed when the world shut down.

“We really want to welcome you home," said Karen Harrison, the foundation’s development director and one of the organizers for the prom. "I hope you guys are having a great time tonight."

“They all went through this together, so they all know what it was like. And to have this reunion for them, I would think it's going to probably bring up some good things,” Harrison said. “I really hope it takes some of the sting away for those that are here tonight. I hope they have a great time reuniting.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Emily Fahrendholz and Ethan Breyfogl take their photo. The couple started dating in high school before the pandemic and spent time together quarantined. "Yeah, I think it definitely helped us — giving us all that time to hang out really shows you who each other are," Breyfogl said.

In the years since high school, people have moved on to start careers and families. But Emily Farhenholz recalled the sadness she felt after missing out on such an important milestone.

When COVID closed in, she had already gone shopping with her mom and bought the perfect prom dress.

“And then, like a week later, we got the message, ‘Hey, it's closed for two weeks,’ and then eventually it was for the rest of the year,” Farhenholz recalled. "It was definitely heartbreaking. Me and all my friends were extremely sad. They did throw, like, a makeshift graduation, but no prom.”

Fahrenholz now teaches history at the middle school where she once was a student. The East High School graduate continues to see the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns in her classroom.

"There is definitely a noticeable difference in kids right now compared to what we saw growing up. Kids, developmentally, are having struggles, just like my kids, who would have been around first grade,” Fahrenholz said. “They have some challenges, either socially or academically. But they have grown a lot in the five years after COVID, which is awesome to see. But it did take a toll on everyone for sure.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Liberty Pacheco graduated from West High School in Sioux City in 2020. She said the prom redo energized her to return to college to pursue photography.

Liberty Pacheco’s path to adulthood wasn’t smooth either. She turned 18 during the early stages of the pandemic.

“I didn't get to have much of a birthday or anything like that. And I didn't get to say goodbye to any of my friends, like it was just a somewhat traumatic event,” Pacheco said. “You're stuck at home, and all you can do is sit by yourself. And for somebody like me, who has severe depression and anxiety, it takes a mental toll.”

Pacheco, a former North High School student, disliked virtual learning, and after experiencing several personal setbacks, dropped out of college.

On prom night, she admitted to feeling some jitters.

“It's a lot of excitement, and then also nervousness, and then also that kind of curious, like, who's gonna show up?” Pacheco said. “Like, who am I gonna see that I recognize? Because I wasn't a very popular kid when I grew up.”

But that night, Pacheco was the life of the party. She said the atmosphere of such a happy gathering energized her to pursue a career in photography.

“I'm happy that I came. I'm happy that I spent the money on this dress and spent my time on everything, because it truly is worth it," Pacheco said.

She shared laughter and cocktails with friends, including co-worker Riley Barrett, who attended West High School and then culinary school on the East Coast. Barrett said this prom redo was all about making things right.

“We get to relive the things we never thought we were and be able to write new memories with the friends of ours that you know are still here,” Barrett said.

And Barrett savored this second chance. With his face full of joy, he embraced his boyfriend and the two shared an endearing kiss.

“COVID taught me that, you know, no matter how hard times get, no matter how bleak things look, there's always a bright side. You know, you can always get through it and you can get to the next day,” Barrett said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Riley Barrett and his partner Zachary Murphy of Sioux City attend their first prom. "I never thought I would ever go to one. What a fantastic night — I'm having a blast," Murphy said.

For one evening, the Class of 2020 reunited and replaced the disappointment of the past.

“Luckily, I made it through. I found my partner, completed my classes and managed to pick myself up and find happiness in each of those days,” Barrett said.