The pandemic stole their prom night. 5 years later, the Class of 2020 rewrites history
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the lives of students when schools were shut down and events were canceled, including the social rite of passage that is high school prom. A recent event in Sioux City gave graduates the prom night they missed five years ago.
“Zip my dress up, please — don't forget to clasp it,” Dayze Boettcher said.
She prepared for a night out with her husband, Hunter, in their living room, where a playpen sat in the corner.
The couple was dressed for the red carpet with a babysitter lined up for their 1-year-old son. They were ready for the prom.
“I'm so excited — I think it's a great idea,” Boettcher said. “It just brings me joy. I'm really hopeful that we all will have a good time tonight.”
It was a redo for Boettcher and her classmates. This stay-at-home mom was a senior at West High School in Sioux City when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Iowa in March of 2020.
“It was heartbreaking," she said. "I remember walking away one day and just not going back. And it really hurt, because I made some really great friendships."
Five years later, Boettcher and other members of the Class of 2020 finally had their time to shine.
At the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, dozens of people danced as a band played hits from across different eras. Some wore sequined gowns with their hair in curls or updos. A few were even in tuxedos.
Boettcher fit right in with her long, black satin dress.
“A lot of people were affected by COVID, and just knowing that they put the effort into this was just so sweet and kind,” she said.
The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation hosted this alumni gathering, called “Rewrite the Night,” to give former students the prom experience they missed when the world shut down.
“We really want to welcome you home," said Karen Harrison, the foundation’s development director and one of the organizers for the prom. "I hope you guys are having a great time tonight."
“They all went through this together, so they all know what it was like. And to have this reunion for them, I would think it's going to probably bring up some good things,” Harrison said. “I really hope it takes some of the sting away for those that are here tonight. I hope they have a great time reuniting.”
In the years since high school, people have moved on to start careers and families. But Emily Farhenholz recalled the sadness she felt after missing out on such an important milestone.
When COVID closed in, she had already gone shopping with her mom and bought the perfect prom dress.
“And then, like a week later, we got the message, ‘Hey, it's closed for two weeks,’ and then eventually it was for the rest of the year,” Farhenholz recalled. "It was definitely heartbreaking. Me and all my friends were extremely sad. They did throw, like, a makeshift graduation, but no prom.”
Fahrenholz now teaches history at the middle school where she once was a student. The East High School graduate continues to see the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns in her classroom.
"There is definitely a noticeable difference in kids right now compared to what we saw growing up. Kids, developmentally, are having struggles, just like my kids, who would have been around first grade,” Fahrenholz said. “They have some challenges, either socially or academically. But they have grown a lot in the five years after COVID, which is awesome to see. But it did take a toll on everyone for sure.”
Liberty Pacheco’s path to adulthood wasn’t smooth either. She turned 18 during the early stages of the pandemic.
“I didn't get to have much of a birthday or anything like that. And I didn't get to say goodbye to any of my friends, like it was just a somewhat traumatic event,” Pacheco said. “You're stuck at home, and all you can do is sit by yourself. And for somebody like me, who has severe depression and anxiety, it takes a mental toll.”
Pacheco, a former North High School student, disliked virtual learning, and after experiencing several personal setbacks, dropped out of college.
On prom night, she admitted to feeling some jitters.
“It's a lot of excitement, and then also nervousness, and then also that kind of curious, like, who's gonna show up?” Pacheco said. “Like, who am I gonna see that I recognize? Because I wasn't a very popular kid when I grew up.”
But that night, Pacheco was the life of the party. She said the atmosphere of such a happy gathering energized her to pursue a career in photography.
“I'm happy that I came. I'm happy that I spent the money on this dress and spent my time on everything, because it truly is worth it," Pacheco said.
She shared laughter and cocktails with friends, including co-worker Riley Barrett, who attended West High School and then culinary school on the East Coast. Barrett said this prom redo was all about making things right.
“We get to relive the things we never thought we were and be able to write new memories with the friends of ours that you know are still here,” Barrett said.
And Barrett savored this second chance. With his face full of joy, he embraced his boyfriend and the two shared an endearing kiss.
“COVID taught me that, you know, no matter how hard times get, no matter how bleak things look, there's always a bright side. You know, you can always get through it and you can get to the next day,” Barrett said.
For one evening, the Class of 2020 reunited and replaced the disappointment of the past.
“Luckily, I made it through. I found my partner, completed my classes and managed to pick myself up and find happiness in each of those days,” Barrett said.