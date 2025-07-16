© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Des Moines Waterworks CEO reflects on 35 years at the utility

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published July 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

He’s spent 35 years at the Des Moines Water Works. Today, a conversation with soon-to-retire CEO and general manager Ted Corrigan.

Stepping down later this month, Corrigan's career at DMWW includes the devastating 1993 flood, responding to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and revitalizing a major city park.

As the leader of a utility that provides drinking water to approximately 600,000 Des Moines metro residents, Corrigan has also witnessed extraordinary changes in technology and helped develop a regional drinking water authority — Central Iowa Water Works.

His retirement comes as Des Moines Water Works has been dealing with elevated nitrate levels in drinking water, causing its Fleur Drive facility to operate at full capacity for the last couple of months and banning lawn watering for residents.

Guest:

  • Ted Corrigan, CEO and general manager, Des Moines Water Works
Tags
River to River IowaDes MoinesDes Moines Water WorksWater
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content