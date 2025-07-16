Des Moines Waterworks CEO reflects on 35 years at the utility

He’s spent 35 years at the Des Moines Water Works. Today, a conversation with soon-to-retire CEO and general manager Ted Corrigan.

Stepping down later this month, Corrigan's career at DMWW includes the devastating 1993 flood, responding to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and revitalizing a major city park.

As the leader of a utility that provides drinking water to approximately 600,000 Des Moines metro residents, Corrigan has also witnessed extraordinary changes in technology and helped develop a regional drinking water authority — Central Iowa Water Works.

His retirement comes as Des Moines Water Works has been dealing with elevated nitrate levels in drinking water, causing its Fleur Drive facility to operate at full capacity for the last couple of months and banning lawn watering for residents.

Guest:

