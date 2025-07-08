© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The environmental cost of AI

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published July 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa is home to some 50 data centers built for Google, Meta, Microsoft and Apple. What kind of impact do they have on the state?

On this episode of River to River, Shaolei Ren, a leading expert on the environmental impacts of artificial intelligence, discusses the challenges of dealing with AI's vast and growing energy footprint and water usage, as well as ways that AI can be used to benefit the environment.

Christina Murphy from West Des Moines Water Works discusses the impact of data centers in West Des Moines and Margaret Barthel, the Northern Virginia reporter with WAMU, discusses how data centers have changed the region.

This episode was originally produced Feb. 6, 2025.

Guests:

  • Shaolei Ren, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Riverside
  • Christina Murphy, general manager, West Des Moines Water Works
  • Margaret Barthel, Northern Virginia Reporter, WAMU 88.5 American University Radio
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
