River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How schools are adapting to AI

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Programs like Chat GPT started infiltrating classrooms as the latest tool students use to cheat. However, schools have found that banning these programs isn't the answer.

AI appears to be an unavoidable part of our future, so educators are learning how to introduce AI to their students to enhance learning. This hour, Ben Kieffer speaks with those tackling AI in K-12 schools and a DMACC lecturer who is preparing adult students for AI in the workforce.

Guests:

  • Mark Kenny, computer science teacher, Vernon Middle School in Marion
  • Chad Sussex, assistant principal, AI Task Force leader, Winterset Junior High and High School
  • Sandy Grooms-Meeks, tech-integration consultant
  • Becky Deitenbeck, computer science instructor, Des Moines-Area Community College
River to River TechnologyArtificial Intelligence
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
