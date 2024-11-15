How schools are adapting to AI
Programs like Chat GPT started infiltrating classrooms as the latest tool students use to cheat. However, schools have found that banning these programs isn't the answer.
AI appears to be an unavoidable part of our future, so educators are learning how to introduce AI to their students to enhance learning. This hour, Ben Kieffer speaks with those tackling AI in K-12 schools and a DMACC lecturer who is preparing adult students for AI in the workforce.
Guests:
- Mark Kenny, computer science teacher, Vernon Middle School in Marion
- Chad Sussex, assistant principal, AI Task Force leader, Winterset Junior High and High School
- Sandy Grooms-Meeks, tech-integration consultant
- Becky Deitenbeck, computer science instructor, Des Moines-Area Community College