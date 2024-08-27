AI and autonomous technology on display at the Farm Progress Show

This year’s Farm Progress Show includes drones and autonomous equipment, but the event isn't only about new technology. Iowa State agronomist Kendall Lamkey shares what to expect at the Iowa State exhibit, from a farmer's forest to artificial intelligence. Then, Mary Pat Sass — who’ll be speaking at the show — has developed an online following as a farm wife, mom, entrepreneur and practical cook.

Then, we discuss the history of the Divine Nine, historically African American fraternities and sororities, and their connection to Vice President Kamala Harris with University of Iowa professor Deborah Whaley.

