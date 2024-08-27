AI and autonomous technology on display at the Farm Progress Show
The Farm Progress Show — the largest outdoor farm show in the country — puts the latest in farm technology on display.
This year’s Farm Progress Show includes drones and autonomous equipment, but the event isn't only about new technology. Iowa State agronomist Kendall Lamkey shares what to expect at the Iowa State exhibit, from a farmer's forest to artificial intelligence. Then, Mary Pat Sass — who’ll be speaking at the show — has developed an online following as a farm wife, mom, entrepreneur and practical cook.
Then, we discuss the history of the Divine Nine, historically African American fraternities and sororities, and their connection to Vice President Kamala Harris with University of Iowa professor Deborah Whaley.
Guests:
- Mary Pat Sass, farm wife and business owner, Sass Farms
- Kendall Lamkey, associate dean of facilities and operations and professor of Agronomy, Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Science, co-chair of the Iowa State Farm Progress Show exhibit
- Deborah Whaley, professor of English and African American studies, University of Iowa