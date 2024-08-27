© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

AI and autonomous technology on display at the Farm Progress Show

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published August 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Farm Progress Show — the largest outdoor farm show in the country — puts the latest in farm technology on display.

This year’s Farm Progress Show includes drones and autonomous equipment, but the event isn't only about new technology. Iowa State agronomist Kendall Lamkey shares what to expect at the Iowa State exhibit, from a farmer's forest to artificial intelligence. Then, Mary Pat Sass — who’ll be speaking at the show — has developed an online following as a farm wife, mom, entrepreneur and practical cook.

Then, we discuss the history of the Divine Nine, historically African American fraternities and sororities, and their connection to Vice President Kamala Harris with University of Iowa professor Deborah Whaley.

Guests:

  • Mary Pat Sass, farm wife and business owner, Sass Farms
  • Kendall Lamkey, associate dean of facilities and operations and professor of Agronomy, Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Science, co-chair of the Iowa State Farm Progress Show exhibit
  • Deborah Whaley, professor of English and African American studies, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River TechnologyAgribusinessKamala Harris
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content